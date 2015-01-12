BRIEF-Topre to purchase 20.0 pct stake in MARUJUN Co Ltd
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
Jan 12 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says in deal with Germany's Steingraeber & Söhne to set up JV in Germany
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yYvwSL
