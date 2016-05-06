May 6 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to invest 27.5 million yuan to set up a joint venture with four partners

* Says JV to be mainly engaged in trading of instruments, professional logistics for instruments, and other related business

* Says JV with registered capital of 50 million yuan and the co to hold a 55 pct stake in it

