BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to invest 27.5 million yuan to set up a joint venture with four partners
* Says JV to be mainly engaged in trading of instruments, professional logistics for instruments, and other related business
* Says JV with registered capital of 50 million yuan and the co to hold a 55 pct stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9UcgVa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)