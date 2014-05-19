BRIEF-Red Star Macalline says qtrly net profit attributable RMB 1.03 bln
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
May 19 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on May 19 after terminating asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fen49v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.80 billion by April 26, their highest level since Sept. 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.