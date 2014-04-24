BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 30.6 percent y/y at 449.6 million yuan ($72.08 million)
* Says 2014 Q1 net profit up 7.7 percent y/y at 116.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gan78v, link.reuters.com/han78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: