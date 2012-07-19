* Pearson buys U.S. self-publisher for $116 mln in cash

* Deal takes Pearson into fast-growing sector

LONDON, July 19 Penguin books owner Pearson took a big step into the fast-growing world of self-publishing on Thursday by buying Author Solutions Inc (ASI) from Bertram Capital for $116 million in cash.

Pearson said the deal gave it a leading position in a sector that has entered the mainstream in the last three years.

Authors are increasingly choosing to bypass traditional publishers by releasing and marketing their own titles, helped by the growth of e-readers and tablet computers and print-on-demand technology.

Some 211,000 titles were self-published in 2011 in either print or digital form, an increase of almost 60 percent on 2010, Pearson said, citing data from bibliographic information solutions company Bowker.

Formed in 2007, ASI has enabled 150,000 authors to publish, market and distribute more than 190,000 books in print and electronic formats, Pearson said.

"This acquisition will allow Penguin to participate fully in perhaps the fastest-growing area of the publishing economy and gain skills in customer acquisition and data analytics that will be vital to our future," said Penguin Chief Executive John Makinson.

The Penguin Books logo has been a familiar sight on bookshelves for more than 75 years, after the imprint led a revolution in publishing in the 1930s by selling high quality paperbacks at inexpensive prices.

ASI's chief executive Kevin Weiss said Penguin was committed to bold and fresh thinking in the industry, and ASI was thrilled to join Penguin's vibrant culture and to accelerate the pace of change in the industry.

ASI has about 1,600 employees based mainly in Bloomington, Indiana and Cebu City, the Philippines, and generated revenues of about $100 million in 2011, Pearson said.

The company would be integrated into Penguin's back office and technology infrastructure but would continue to run as a separate business, it said.