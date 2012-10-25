LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 25 British education and
publishing group Pearson Plc said it was in talks with
Germany's Bertelsmann to combine their publishing
divisions, Penguin and Random House.
Pearson, which owns the Financial Times (FT), said on
Thursday the two companies had not yet reached an agreement and
there was no certainty that the talks would lead to a deal.
Earlier on Thursday, a report by the FT said Bertelsmann
would have a stake of over 50 percent in the combined venture,
citing three people familiar with the negotiations.
Bertelsmann, Europe's biggest media group and owner of
European TV broadcaster RTL Group, is in the middle of
an overhaul in an attempt to catch up with rapid changing
markets.
Lead by Chief Executive Thomas Rabe, who was appointed last
year, the company is targeting major acquisitions and strategic
partnerships to accelerate growth in Brazil, China and India,
and to strengthen its position in the United States.
A Bertelsmann spokesman said he had nothing to add to
Pearson's statement.
Earlier this month Pearson Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino
said she would step down after 16 years, departing earlier than
expected in a move that some analysts said could clear the way
for the group to sell the FT.
Analysts have said Pearson's new chief John Fallon, with his
non-publishing background, could be willing to sell the FT and
Penguin Books as neither fully fit with the education division
which became the dominant force under Scardino.
The books market has changed rapidly with the emergence of
the fast-growing ebook business, while competition has also
increased with supermarkets competing for sales.