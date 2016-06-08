By Juliana Schincariol
| SAO PAULO, June 8
SAO PAULO, June 8 Pearson Plc is
looking at several possible acquisitions in Brazil amid a wave
of merger talks, an executive told Reuters, as the British
education company aims to take advantage of a favorable exchange
rate in a market where it is fast expanding.
Brazilian peers Ser Educacional SA and Kroton
Educacional SA have proposed tie-ups with rival
Estacio Participações SA over the past week, adding
to expectations of a sector-wide consolidation.
"The market is really hot right now, and the proof of that
are the offers for Estacio. So various acquisition opportunities
have appeared (in Brazil) and we're evaluating all of them,"
said Luciano Kliemaschewsk, Pearson's most senior executive in
Brazil, in an interview late on Tuesday.
"Nothing concrete yet. We're identifying opportunities,"
said Kliemaschewsk, who took the helm of the Brazilian business
in February, declining to give details of potential targets.
Pearson is in a strong position to make acquisitions in
Brazil due to a weaker local currency and lower asset prices
amid the country's economic recession, he said.
Brazil's downturn has not discouraged Pearson's expansion
plans, said Kliemaschewsk, adding that some unemployed
Brazilians were reinvesting severance packages in opening
language schools under the group's franchises. The company plans
to open 150 such schools this year, compared to 135 last year.
Pearson's Brazilian operations were also spared from 4,000
layoffs across the company globally announced in January,
Kliemaschewsk said.
Pearson, which sold the Financial Times newspaper and its
stake in The Economist last year to concentrate on education,
has been wrong-footed by a strong U.S. jobs recovery, which has
reduced the number of older students going to college.
"Pearson is happy with our results," Kliemaschewsk said of
the Brazil division. "Brazil has stood out among emerging
markets and we've taken on a position of prominence (in the
company). We joke that there's no crisis around here."
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing
by Brad Haynes and Bill Rigby)