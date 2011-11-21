* Offer values Global Education at $294 million
* Global Education owns or franchises 450 centres in China
* Pearson shares flat
By Paul Hoskins and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Nov 21 British publishing group
Pearson Plc agreed to buy China's Global Education and
Technology Group, which prepares students for
English-language tests, for $155 million in cash, extending its
reach in China from eight cities to 60.
Pearson is rapidly building on its 2009 acquisition of the
Wall Street English language centres in China and has used much
of the $2 billion it collected from the 2010 sale of data
provider IDC for education acquisitions in China and India.
"Through organic investment and complementary acquisitions,
we're learning a lot about the very significant growth
opportunities we see in China and about the value of combining
our content and technology with high-quality school networks,"
John Fallon, Chief Executive of Pearson's International
Education Business, said in a statement on Monday.
Global Education and Technology Group, which teaches
children and adults, has a network of 450 test preparation and
training centres in China, of which it owns about 115 with the
remainder run as franchises.
Shares in Pearson were unchanged at 1103 pence at 0935 GMT,
the only members of the European media index not in
negative territory.
"As well as continuing the process of EPS upgrades from
deploying cash, we see this deal as strategically positive too,"
UBS analyst Alastair Reid wrote in a note.
"Pearson trades at 8x 2012e EBITDA -- we view this as far
too cheap for the only global player in a global structural
growth industry," added Reid, who has a "buy" recommendation and
1,450 pence target price on the stock.
Pearson said its offer of $11.006 per American depositary
share valued Global Education at $294 million with almost half
the cost mitigated by the Nasdaq-listed group's estimated $139
million cash balance.
Shares in Global Education closed almost 28 percent higher
at $5.37 on Friday, taking their gains over the last three
trading sessions to 60 percent.
Pearson, which also owns the Financial Times and Penguin
books, runs the world's biggest educational business, which
brings in the bulk of its revenues.
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Sarah Young and Jane Merriman)