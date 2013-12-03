Credit Suisse says Q1 trends in Asia Pacific similar to Q4
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
LONDON Dec 3 British media and education group Pearson has agreed to buy Grupo Multi, the largest provider of adult English language training in Brazil, to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Latin American country, it said on Tuesday.
It acquired the whole company from the Martins family, the majority shareholder with a 78 percent stake, and from investment firm Kinea for about 440 million pounds ($720 million) in cash and the assumption of 65 million pounds of debt.
The London-listed Pearson group said it expected the acquisition would help it to speed up the deployment of its Wall Street English language schools in Brazil, and it would over time use Grupo Multi's products and services in its schools business and in other countries.
Grupo Multi, which serves over 800,000 students in Brazil, delivers English language courses through school brands including Wizard, Yazigi, Microlins and Skill.
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending