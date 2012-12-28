BRIEF-Arc Terminals Holdings , Arc Logistics Partners and some units, enter into amendment to credit agreement
* On may 26, 2017 Arc Terminals Holdings, co, some units, entered into amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
LONDON Dec 28 Pearson PLC : * Pearson will invest $89.5 million in cash in nook media * Will gain a five per cent equity stake in nook media * Following the transaction, Barnes & Noble will own approximately 78.2 percent
of nook media
* On may 26, 2017 Arc Terminals Holdings, co, some units, entered into amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc.