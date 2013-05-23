Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. M&A regulations look good under Trump
COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.
LONDON May 23 Pearson PLC : * Genevieve shore, currently Pearson chief technology officer, will take on new
role as chief product, Marketing officer * Will ethridge (currently chief executive of Pearson North America) will step
down from his role on 31 December 2013
COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.
* Says it will issue 30 million new share at T$6.51 per share through private placement