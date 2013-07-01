BRIEF-Boozt: final price in IPO set at SEK 62 per share
* FINAL PRICE IN BOOZT'S IPO IS SET AT SEK 62 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM STARTS MAY 31, 2017
LONDON, July 1 Pearson PLC : * Pearson and bertelsmann announce the completion of the merger of penguin and
random house * John Makinson to be chairman penguin random house * Markus dohle to be chief executive officer, penguin random house * Bertelsmann owns 53% of the joint venture and Pearson owns 47%
* FINAL PRICE IN BOOZT'S IPO IS SET AT SEK 62 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM STARTS MAY 31, 2017
MARAWI, Philippines, May 31 A week-long assault by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being fuelled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken out of jails, the military said on Wednesday, as troops battled militants resisting ground and air attacks.