LONDON Oct 3 Marjorie Scardino, the chief
executive of publishing group Pearson, is to step down
at the end of the year after 16 years in the job, bringing to an
end a period of transformational change for the group.
She will be replaced by John Fallon, the chief executive of
Pearson's international education division since 2008 and a
former head of the group in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
During Scardino's tenure, the group has transformed from a
diverse conglomerate of media groups into an education and
publishing giant. Sales have tripled to nearly 6 billion pounds
and profits grown more than three times to a record high of 942
mmillion pounds in 2011.