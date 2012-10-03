LONDON Oct 3 Marjorie Scardino, the chief executive of publishing group Pearson, is to step down at the end of the year after 16 years in the job, bringing to an end a period of transformational change for the group.

She will be replaced by John Fallon, the chief executive of Pearson's international education division since 2008 and a former head of the group in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

During Scardino's tenure, the group has transformed from a diverse conglomerate of media groups into an education and publishing giant. Sales have tripled to nearly 6 billion pounds and profits grown more than three times to a record high of 942 mmillion pounds in 2011.