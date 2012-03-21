* Across-the-board pay rise upped to at least 2.5 percent
* Total pay bill unchanged
LONDON, March 21 The Financial Times has agreed
an improved pay deal with its editorial staff, it said on
Wednesday, and the National Union of Journalists said it had now
called off industrial action planned for next week.
The NUJ and the FT said the Pearson-owned company
had agreed to pay an extra 0.5 percentage points over its
previous offer, meaning that all staff will get an increase of
at least 2.5 percent for 2011.
The overall pay bill will still be 3.5 percent, as less of
the total budget will be reserved for merit pay. The union had
argued for a more even distribution of the money available for
pay increases.
"The FT NUJ chapel voted unanimously to welcome the decision
to redistribute this year's pay award more equitably," the union
said in a letter.
Financial Times Managing Editor Lisa MacLeod wrote in an
email to staff: "We hope we can now move forward and all focus
on our collective priority of producing outstanding journalism
for the FT newspaper and the website."