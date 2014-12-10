Dec 10 The Financial Times and Madrid's IE
Business School launched a joint venture on Wednesday aimed at
corporate executives looking to expand their education.
The program includes offline and online learning classes and
courses that draw upon FT news and analysis. Several business
schools across the world including the Yale School of Management
and Antai Business School in China are taking part in the
corporate learning program.
"It's a core FT audience - senior executives - and it's also
connected to relevant areas of education," the FT's chief
executive, John Ridding, said in an interview. "It's really to
meet market demands for new and more effective forms of
executive education."
In talking to corporate subscribers, Ridding said, it was
found they wanted more in continuing education programs than
just the "happy stories of success."
"Sometimes you learn from things that don't work out so
well," he said.
The FT, which is owned by Pearson PLC, has a
corporate subscriber base of 300,000 users, up about 56 percent
from 2013, and which includes two-thirds of the world's top
business schools.
Online subscribers are up 23 percent to more than 485,000.
The FT has a total paid audience of more than 700,000
subscribers. Last year, the company pulled in more money from
content than from advertisers.
IE offers both an MBA program and executive MBAs, and it
also offers dual-degree and programs with various schools around
the world. IE and the FT will share revenues from the course
subscriptions.
The alliance with IE Business is a way for the newspaper to
broaden its revenue possibilities, especially as newspapers
across the world suffer from declines in readership and
advertising revenue.
Pearson makes more than 70 percent of its revenue from
educational publishing and has been focusing more intently on
the sector. There has been persistent speculation that Pearson
could sell the FT, especially after the departure at the end of
2012 of chief executive Marjorie Scardino, who was a fierce
defender of newspapers.
Ridding said that for the 26 years he has been with the FT
there are always questions about Pearson's commitment to the
news organization. "And always the answer is the FT fits very
well with Pearson," he said, adding that the joint venture with
IE Business was guided by "the interest of readers" rather than
a corporate initiative.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)