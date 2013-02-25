LONDON Feb 25 The new chief executive of
British education and media group Pearson said the
Financial Times (FT) is not for sale, refuting repeated media
speculation about the newspaper's future at the company.
"The FT is a valued and valuable part of Pearson. I have
said the business is not for sale, nor have we initiated,
conducted, encouraged in any shape or form, any sort of process
whatsoever, nor have I had any conversations with anybody about
the sale of the FT," Chief executive John Fallon said when asked
about the newspaper on a call with reporters on Monday.
The company said earlier it expects this year's earnings to
be flat on 2012 and it will start a 150 million pound
restructuring plan.