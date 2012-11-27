BRIEF-Lowe's declares 17 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Board of directors has declared a 17 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 41 cents per share, payable Aug 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 27 Rona Fairhead, chief executive of Pearson's Financial Times Group, is to stand down from the pink-paged newspaper group next April, she announced on Tuesday.
Fairhead will become the latest senior executive to leave the British media and education group following the announcement in October that Pearson Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino would step down at the end of the year after 16 years.
Analysts have recently questioned whether the change at the top of the Pearson group could result in a sale of the FT Group.
* Board of directors has declared a 17 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 41 cents per share, payable Aug 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 2, Board accepted resignation of Ron Moskovitz as Chairman and member of board with immediate effect - SEC filing