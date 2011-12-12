LONDON The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) is buying British publisher Pearson's (PSON.L) 50 percent stake in FTSE International for 450 million pounds to take full control of the index firm and ramp up its derivatives business.

The LSE, which already owns half of FTSE, has ambitions to challenge Europe's top futures exchanges, NYSE Euronext's NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex.

"Crucially, it is an excellent fit for our growing derivatives operations and will help us develop new tradeable products," David Lester, director of information services at the LSE and Chairman of FTSE International, said on Monday.

The LSE said the deal, which it hopes to close in the first quarter of next year, will be funded from existing resources, although it has commitments from banks for 350 million pounds in additional debt for more "full financial flexibility".

The transaction is central to the LSE's push into listed derivatives trading which began in June when it started offering a FTSE 100 futures via its electronic platform Turquoise in a direct challenge to NYSE Euronext's Liffe.

The deal also strengthens the LSE's links with asset managers, which use FTSE indices for benchmarking their funds' performance, whereas the LSE has traditionally had stronger ties with banks and brokers.

Analysts said Pearson, which owns the Financial Times newspaper, Penguin Books and a large education unit, had secured a decent premium for a business that was no longer core to its central strategy.

"It's a good price from Pearson's point of view and it continues the process of them rationalising their non-core assets," Panmure Gordon analyst Alex DeGroote told Reuters.

"People in the market will likely make the follow-on observation that the FT looks a more plausible sale candidate now than before but I'd make the point that there's absolutely no need for them to sell it in a hurry," he added.

Shares in Pearson were up 0.2 percent in morning trading while the LSE stock was down 4.2 percent, with the overall FTSE 100 Index down 0.6 percent at 1150 GMT.

DEALMAKING

The acquisition is the latest move by LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet to take tighter control of the various business units that the LSE relies on to offer its trading, clearing, data and technology services.

The LSE bought technology company Millennium IT two years ago and that firm now underpins the exchange's main trading venues.

The exchange also entered exclusive takeover talks with its main clearing provider LCH.Clearnet in September and hopes win shareholder support for its bid of 21 euro a share for 51 percent of the clearer.

The FTSE approach is Rolet's latest foray into the mergers and acquisitions market after his high-profile plan to buy Canada's TMX Group (X.TO) for C$3.6 billion (2.3 billion pounds) collapsed in June.

The exchange pulled the bid when it failed to win sufficient support from TMX shareholders faced by a rival bid from a consortium of Canadian banks.

The LSE's largest European rivals -- NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse -- are hoping to convince European competition authorities to back their $9 billion merger and last week were reported to be mulling spin-offs to allay anti-trust concerns.

(Additional reporting is Sarah White; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)