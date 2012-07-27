LONDON, July 27 British education and publishing
group Pearson said 2012 was turning out to be tougher
than it expected after profit fell by 10 percent in the first
half, although it said it could still achieve growth for the
full year.
The Penguin books and Financial Times publisher on Friday
posted adjusted operating profit of 188 million pounds for the
first half on sales of 2.58 billion pounds, up 6 percent at
constant exchange rates.
Chief executive Marjorie Scardino said: "We began 2012
planning for a challenging external environment and our caution
was well-placed: conditions have been tough in the early part of
this year and, for a couple of parts of Pearson, tougher than
expected."
The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 15
pence a share.