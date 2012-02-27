* FY adj EPS 86.5 pence (company guidance 85.25 pence
* FY revenue 5,862 pounds (I/B/E/S poll 5.93 billion pounds
* Expects continued sales and operating profit growth in
2012
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's Pearson
reported a 12 percent jump in earnings helped by demand for its
education products in emerging markets, and forecast more growth
in 2012 when digital revenue would beat traditional publishing
sales for the first time.
The owner of the world's biggest education technology
business, the Financial Times and Penguin books, reported
adjusted earnings per share of 86.5 pence, beating guidance it
raised in January.
Sales in 2011 rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates to
5.86 billion pounds ($9.3 billion), it said on Monday.
The company said the trading environment was likely to
remain challenging in 2012, but it would stick to its course of
making the group more digital and exposed to emerging markets.
"Pearson expects to achieve continued sales and operating
profit growth in 2012, in spite of tough trading conditions and
rapid industry change," it said in a statement.
International education and professional services are the
fastest growing parts of Pearson, and there are longstanding
rumours that it will sell the Financial Times, which accounts
for about one-tenth of revenue.
The speculation gained currency earlier this month when the
Guardian reported that Thomson Reuters was interested
in buying the newspaper, and Bloomberg had already flirted with
a deal.
Pearson knocked back the rumour on Twitter. "The FT is a
very valued and valuable part of Pearson. It is not for sale,"
the company said on Feb. 9.