* Bertelsmann to own 53 percent of joint venture
* Comes a day after reported Murdoch interest in Penguin
* Pearson operating profits down
* Pearson share price slips 0.8 pct
By Kate Holton
LONDON, 29 Pearson said it would merge Penguin
Books with Bertelsmann's Random House to create the world's
leading consumer publisher, a day after Rupert Murdoch's Sunday
Times said his News Corp group could bid for Penguin.
The education and media publisher Pearson said the newly
created joint venture, which will bring together writers Ken
Follet, Terry Pratchett, EL James and 2012 Nobel prize winner Mo
Yan, would be named Penguin Random House.
Bertelsmann will own 53 percent of the venture and nominate
five directors to the board, while Pearson would own the rest
and nominate four. Both must retain their share in the venture
for at least three years.
Analysts said on Monday they would have preferred a bid from
a group such as News Corp, which would have brought cash into
the company and enabled Pearson to quit a market that
has been hit by the rapid growth of the ebook and fierce pricing
pressures from supermarkets.
Pearson, however, focused on the benefits of scale and the
savings available to the combined group.
"Together, the two publishers will be able to share a large
part of their costs, to invest more for their author and reader
constituencies and to be more adventurous in trying new models
in this exciting, fast-moving world of digital books and digital
readers," Pearson Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino said.
Analysts said the deal would also allow Pearson to retain a
link between its education division and the world-renowned
Penguin brand.
"We can see why Pearson has chosen this option, but there
may be some disappointment there is no outright sale, and
especially with the lock-in of the stake," Liberum said.
Shares in Pearson were down 0.8 percent at 1,211 pence at
1000 GMT, while the broader London market was down 0.6 percent.
MAJOR CHANGES
October has been a busy month for Pearson. On the third day
of the month Scardino said she would step down at the end of the
year after 16 years, prompting analysts to question whether the
group would sell off its last remaining media assets and focus
wholly on its dominant education arm.
Most analysts, however, had focused on whether Pearson would
sell FT Group, which prints the Financial Times newspaper.
Later in the month Pearson said it had bought educational
services company EmbanetCompass for $650 million in cash to
bolster its position in the online market.
Bertelsmann, Europe's biggest media group and owner of
European TV broadcaster RTL Group, is also in the
middle of an overhaul to catch up with rapidly changing markets.
Random House has had spectacular publishing success with the
record-breaking "Fifty Shades" trilogy by EL James, with its
English-language imprints selling more than 30 million copies
between March and June, with sales evenly divided between the
trade paperback and e-book editions.
While Random House is strong in Britain and the United
States, Penguin is the world's most famous publishing brand,
with a strong presence in fast-growing developing markets.
Both groups have had to invest in the launch of ebooks.
Random House says it has expanded its ebook programs to nearly
42,000 titles and substantially increased its digital-publishing
offerings.
Penguin ebook revenues rose 33 percent in the first half,
contributing almost 20 percent of its revenues.
Analysts say regulatory hurdles could be an issue for the
tie-up, but with a joint market share of around 25 percent in
the United States and Britain, they expect it will go through.
In 2011, Random House reported revenues of 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.4 billion) and operating profit of 161 million
pounds. Penguin reported revenues of 1 billion pounds and
operating profit of 111 million pounds, with total assets of 1
billion pounds.
Penguin chairman and chief executive John Makinson will be
chairman of Penguin Random House. Random House CEO Markus Dohle
will take the same role at the new venture.
Showing the challenges facing Pearson, the British-based
group also published a trading update, showing sales up 5
percent in the first nine months but operating profit down 5
percent, reflecting the sale of assets, acquisition costs and
weakness in the British professional training market.
It reiterated its outlook of growth in sales and profits at
constant exchange rates for the full year.