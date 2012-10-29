LONDON, 29. Okt Britain's Pearson has
agreed to merge its Penguin book division with Bertelsmann's
Random House to create the world's leading consumer publisher,
in a snub to a mooted bid from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
.
The education and media publisher Pearson said the
newly-created joint venture would be named Penguin Random House,
with Bertelsmann owning 53 percent and Pearson the rest.
Bertelsmann will nominate five directors to the Board of Penguin
Random House and Pearson will nominate four.
The news could be a blow to the media mogul Murdoch, as
Pearson confirmed the joint venture one day after reports
suggested his News Corp could also made a direct bid for Penguin
Books.
Pearson also took the opportunity to publish a trading
update, showing the challenges facing the wider group. While
sales were up by 5 percent in the first nine months, operating
profit was down by 5 percent, reflecting the sale of assets,
acquisition costs and weakness in the British professional
training market.
It reiterated its outlook.