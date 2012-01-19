* Raises 2011 EPS guidance to 85.25 pence

* Says performed competitively through year-end selling season

* Has additional headroom for further bolt-on acquisitions

LONDON, Jan 19 British publisher Pearson raised its 2011 earnings guidance again on Thursday after a strong year-end season, saying it now expected 10 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share.

Pearson, which owns the world's biggest education technology business, the Financial Times and Penguin books, had previously guided to EPS of 83 pence ($1.28), up from the previous year's 77.5 pence. Its new guidance implies EPS of 85.25 pence.

The company said it continued to benefit from rapid growth in digital services and its investments in developing economies, towards which it has shifted its portfolio by divesting non-core assets in legacy businesses like financial services.

"In the context of significant structural industry change and generally weak market conditions, Pearson performed well competitively through the important year-end selling season," it said in a statement.

Pearson said the recent sale of its 50 percent stake in FTSE International to the London Stock Exchange gave it additional headroom for further bolt-on acquisitions.

Analysts had been expecting 2011 EPS of 83.24 pence, revenue of 5.93 billion pounds and EBITDA of 1.04 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which ranks analysts' estimates according to their past accuracy.

Pearson had already raised its full-year earnings guidance in November, saying it expected adjusted earnings per share of about 83 pence, up from its previous guidance of 80 pence, thanks to lower-than-expected interest and tax charges.