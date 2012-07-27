* Operating profit down 10 pct, reflecting sale of FTSE Intl
* Says confident will grow sales and profit in 2012
* Shares down 4.7 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 27 British education and publishing
group Pearson said 2012 was turning out to be tougher
than it expected after profits at Penguin and its professional
training division fell in the first half.
The Financial Times publisher on Friday posted adjusted
operating profit of 188 million pounds ($295 million), down 10
percent, reflecting the sale of its stake in FTSE 100, on sales
of 2.58 billion pounds, up 6 percent at constant exchange rates.
Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino said: "Conditions have
been tough in the early part of this year and, for a couple of
parts of Pearson, tougher than expected."
The group, which is heavily weighted towards the second half
and the start of the academic year, stuck to its target of
growing sales and operating profit for the year.
"That's quite an achievement given the turbulent economic
climate that all companies are facing," Scardino told reporters
on a conference call.
Shares in Pearson, which had risen 18 percent in the eight
weeks leading up to the results, were 4.7 percent lower at 1,233
pence by 0853 GMT, the biggest FTSE loser.
Analysts at Numis said the results were in line with its
expectations, although the mix was slightly different, with
education performing well but a weaker showing at Penguin.
"We had expected softness in Penguin, but the halving of
profits of H1 was below our expectations and reflect competitive
and structural pressures," they said.
Sales at Penguin dropped 4 percent, but profits fell 48
percent to 22 million pounds, which Scardino said was caused by
lower sales in the more-profitable U.S. market as readers picked
up "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The Hunger Games", both published
by rivals.
She said the publisher would have a stronger second half
with new books from Zadie Smith, Ken Follett and Marian Keyes
hitting the shelves, as well as a guide to throwing a party from
Pippa Middleton.
The group's education business grew profit by 6 percent, led
by North America, she said, but profit at its professional
division was hit by changes to the funding criteria for 16-18
year old apprentices in Britain.
Scardino said the business had been reshaped and had begun
recruiting students again this month.
Profit at the Financial Times rose by 1 million pounds to 22
million pounds, and Scardino said more people were buying FT
news online than in printed copy for the first time, a milestone
in its target of supplying more and more content digitally
across Pearson.
The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 15
pence a share.