* Operating profit down 10 pct, reflecting sale of FTSE Intl

* Says confident will grow sales and profit in 2012

* Shares down 4.7 pct

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, July 27 British education and publishing group Pearson said 2012 was turning out to be tougher than it expected after profits at Penguin and its professional training division fell in the first half.

The Financial Times publisher on Friday posted adjusted operating profit of 188 million pounds ($295 million), down 10 percent, reflecting the sale of its stake in FTSE 100, on sales of 2.58 billion pounds, up 6 percent at constant exchange rates.

Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino said: "Conditions have been tough in the early part of this year and, for a couple of parts of Pearson, tougher than expected."

The group, which is heavily weighted towards the second half and the start of the academic year, stuck to its target of growing sales and operating profit for the year.

"That's quite an achievement given the turbulent economic climate that all companies are facing," Scardino told reporters on a conference call.

Shares in Pearson, which had risen 18 percent in the eight weeks leading up to the results, were 4.7 percent lower at 1,233 pence by 0853 GMT, the biggest FTSE loser.

Analysts at Numis said the results were in line with its expectations, although the mix was slightly different, with education performing well but a weaker showing at Penguin.

"We had expected softness in Penguin, but the halving of profits of H1 was below our expectations and reflect competitive and structural pressures," they said.

Sales at Penguin dropped 4 percent, but profits fell 48 percent to 22 million pounds, which Scardino said was caused by lower sales in the more-profitable U.S. market as readers picked up "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "The Hunger Games", both published by rivals.

She said the publisher would have a stronger second half with new books from Zadie Smith, Ken Follett and Marian Keyes hitting the shelves, as well as a guide to throwing a party from Pippa Middleton.

The group's education business grew profit by 6 percent, led by North America, she said, but profit at its professional division was hit by changes to the funding criteria for 16-18 year old apprentices in Britain.

Scardino said the business had been reshaped and had begun recruiting students again this month.

Profit at the Financial Times rose by 1 million pounds to 22 million pounds, and Scardino said more people were buying FT news online than in printed copy for the first time, a milestone in its target of supplying more and more content digitally across Pearson.

The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 15 pence a share.