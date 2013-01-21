* Cuts forecast for 2012 results
* Weak government spending hits education
* Shares down 3 percent
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 21 British education and media group
Pearson warned on Monday it expects tough market
conditions to continue in 2013 after a weak fourth-quarter hit
earnings last year.
The owner of the Financial Times newspaper and Penguin books
publisher said it now expects to report on Feb. 25 adjusted
earnings per share of around 84 pence for 2012, below the 84.9
pence it had predicted in October, due to weaker educational
funding in developed markets and sluggish advertising.
The result had already expected to be down on the previous
year's earnings of 86.5 pence a share due to the sale last year
of its 50 per cent stake in the FTSE International market
indexes business to the London Stock Exchange, which it
said contributed 2.2 pence a share to earnings in 2011.
The rare downgrade, from a group that is more used to
surprising in the other direction, knocked its share price down
3.6 percent to 1193 pence by 1004 GMT, slightly below the level
they were trading at the start of the year following a jump last
week.
"If you look at the statement it's pretty clear that 2013 is
going to be another grim year," Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker
said.
"Overall it's a weak statement, it's a downgrade to guidance
and the mere fact they've had a downgrade to what is seen as a
defensive stock is likely to drive a negative reaction."
The long-running concerns over the strength of education
spending, particularly in the United States, have led to Pearson
shares underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 media and publishing
sector index in the last 12 months with Pearson down
over 3 percent while the index has risen nearly 15 percent.
"While we are upbeat on the group's structural position and
longterm prospects, we think valuation is up with events at 13.8
times 2013 expected price-to-earnings ratio," Citi said in a
note.
"Our overall view on Pearson is balanced. We think the
company will continue to post further market share gains as it
did in 2012 but we are not convinced overall earnings momentum
will improve until the second half of 2013 expected, or even
maybe 2014 expected."
The weakening conditions come at a time of widespread change
for Pearson - for years one of the most stable media groups in
Britain.
Marjorie Scardino stepped down at the end of last year after
16 years as chief executive, making way for the head of the
international education arm, John Fallon, to take over. The
appointment however has also resulted in the departure of the FT
Group chief executive, Rona Fairhead, who missed out on the top
job.
At the same time the group is merging its Penguin book
publisher with Random House, owned by Germany's Bertelsmann, and
it faces constant media speculation as to whether it will sell
its FT Group under the new CEO, who has few ties to the
newspaper industry.
Weak government spending in developed markets weighed on its
school publishing business last year, while professional
education struggled due to changes in training programmes in
Britain, which has resulted in the planned closure of the
Pearson in Practice business.
In North America it said it would report modest revenue
growth last year after increasing its market share in what was a
particularly tough year, with net sales for the combined U.S.
School and Higher Education publishing industries declining by
11 percent in the first 11 months of the year.
On the positive side it said its International arm would
report double-digit percentage sales growth due to strong demand
in developing markets, assessment and English Language Teaching.
Books group Penguin traded in line with expectations and digital
and subscription revenues helped the Financial Times to counter
weaker advertising sales.
As a result it said it expected to report good revenue
growth for the group as a whole at constant exchange rates for
2012 and operating profit of around 935 million pounds ($1.48
billion), below a consensus market forecast of 942 million
pounds.
"While the downgrade (in the results forecast) may seem
modest, the mere fact they have done one for a share with such a
high rating and a reputation for upgrades means they should see
a "double whammy" (of a de-rating and reduction in forecasts),"
Whittaker said.