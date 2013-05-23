LONDON May 23 UK-based publisher Pearson
, buffeted by a string of managerial changes and slowing
growth, unveiled a further shake-up on Thursday that it said
would take some time to implement.
Shares in the educational publisher and owner of the
Financial Times dropped in reaction to the news as analysts said
there were risks that the reorganisation, which increases its
focus on emerging markets and digital products, would drag on
performance.
"This is a significant change in the way we run the company
that will take time and sustained commitment, but it is one we
must make to be able to accelerate the execution of our global
education strategy," said Chief Executive John Fallon.
Main board director and head of the group's North American
Education unit, Will Ethridge, is the highest profile casualty
of the changes. He will step down from running the North
American Education division, which contributes more than half of
the group's profit, at the end of the year, when he will also
leave the board.
Ethridge was overlooked for the top job when former chief
executive Majorie Scardino left at the end of last year after 16
years at the helm.
Earnings growth has since stalled, however, and the company
in February launched an overhaul costing 150 million pounds
($226 million) this year to counter a tough advertising market
and tighter spending by educational authorities in its key U.S.
market.
Under the new structure the company said it will be
organised around three global lines of business - School, Higher
Education and Professional, which embraces the Financial Times
business - and three geographic market categories - North
America, Growth and Core.
Doug Kubach, Tim Bozik and John Ridding will head the
School, Higher Education and Professional units respectively,
while Don Kilburn will be in charge of North America, Tamara
Minick-Scokalo will lead Growth Markets and Rod Bristow will be
in charge of Core Markets.
Analysts at Citi said the changes meant Pearson was adopting
a structure used by consumer goods companies.
"This, to us, acknowledges that Pearson's future will look
quite different from its past, with emphasis shifting
geographically ..., in terms of format (from print to
digital/services) and also, critically, in terms of customer
(from government to private institution/ consumers)."
Pearson's shares were down 2.6 percent at 1232 pence by 1242
GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was down 1.75 percent.
Analysts at Liberum said there might be some concern that
the reorganisation, which is due to be in place by Jan. 1 2014,
might not take full effect at the lower levels of management
until later on next year, thereby prolonging the impact on
operational performance.
Earlier this year Fallon denied persistent media speculation
that the Financial Times business was for sale.
"The FT is a valued and valuable part of Pearson. I have
said the business is not for sale, nor have we initiated,
conducted, encouraged in any shape or form, any sort of process
whatsoever, nor have I had any conversations with anybody about
the sale of the FT," he told reporters.