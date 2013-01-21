LONDON Jan 21 British education and media group
Pearson said it expected tough market conditions and
structural industry change to continue into 2013 after it
endured weak trading in the key fourth quarter selling season.
The Financial Times and Penguin publisher said market
conditions had remained weak in the fourth quarter for higher
education, consumer publishing and corporate advertising.
For 2012, it said it expected to report good revenue growth
at constant exchange rates, operating profit of around 935
million pounds ($1.48 billion) - which is broadly level at
constant exchange rates - and adjusted earnings of around 84
pence per share and cash conversion of close to 90 percent.