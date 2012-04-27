LONDON, April 27 LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Pearson PLC : * Interim management statement * Trading in line with the expectations set out in our full-year results

announcement on 27 February * In the first three months of the year, we increased sales by 11% at constant

exchange rates to £1.16BN * We continue to expect Pearson to achieve growth in sales and operating

profits for the year as a whole * We expect our first-half operating profits to be lower this year than in 2011 * Intend to mount a robust defence of our actions in the civil proceedings

recently announced by the US DOJ * Proposing a final dividend of 28.0P