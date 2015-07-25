MILAN, July 25 Italian holding company Exor said on Saturday it was in talks with Britain's Pearson on the possibility of raising its 4.72 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.

Any increased investment in The Economist Group would represent a minority shareholding, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family said in a statement. It added that, at the moment, there was no certainty that the discussions would result in a transaction.

Exor, which holds controlling stakes in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial, is looking at diversifying its portfolio away from automotive.

