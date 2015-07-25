LONDON, July 25 British publishing group Pearson
said on Saturday it was in talks to sell its 50 percent
stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist
newspaper.
The move comes on the heels of Pearson's sale of the
Financial Times newspaper to Japanese media group Nikkei,
announced this week.
"Pearson confirms it is in discussions with The Economist
Group Board and trustees regarding the potential sale of our 50
percent share in the Group," the company said in a statement on
Saturday.
Reuters said on Friday that Pearson could sell its stake in
The Economist, which is co-owned by a series of wealthy families
and its staff and former staff, as it focuses on education.
