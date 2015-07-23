UPDATE 1-Philippines' new environment minister says can allow responsible mining
* Cimatu replaces minister who ordered sweeping mine closures
(Fixes formatting)
LONDON, July 23 Japanese media group Nikkei agreed on Thursday to buy the Financial Times from Britain's Pearson in a $1.3 billion deal that brings together two of the leading financial news operations from Europe and Asia.
1884 - The Financial News is established by London-born journalist and entrepreneur Harry Marks on his return from the United States
1888 - The Financial Times is launched as the friends of the "Honest Financier and the Respectable Broker", with Leopold Graham as editor and its offices established on Telegraph Street
1891 - FT newspaper sales soar 73 percent from 1890
1893 - The newspaper is first printed on pink paper
1910 - FT introduces a magazine page on Fridays
1919 - Berry Bros, owners of the Sunday Times and, later, the Daily Telegraph, take control of the FT
1935 - A 30-share index is introduced in the FT
1945 - Brendan Bracken, owner of the Financial News, buys the FT and merges the two
1953 - "Industry", "Commerce" and "Public Affairs" are introduced to the paper's masthead, reflecting its increased scope of coverage
1957 - The FT is purchased by Pearson, originally a Yorkshire building and engineering company that later branched out into banking, manufacturing, local newspapers and book publishing
1959 - FT circulation tops 100,000
1979 - A European edition starts printing in Frankfurt and circulation reaches 200,000 copies a day
1988 - FT acquires French titles Les Echos and L'Expansion 1989 - FT moves into current Thames-side offices at Southwark Bridge 1995 - FT.com website is launched 2000 - Launch of German-language FT Deutschland, a venture with Gruener + Jahr 2001 - Circulation hits 500,000 copies a day 2003 - Asia edition launched in print and online 2012 - Digital subscriptions exceed global print circulation
2013 - Launch of fastFT, providing market-moving news and views 2015 - Pearson, now the largest education company and the largest book publisher in the world, agrees to sell FT Group to Nikkei Inc. of Japan
Source - FT website (Compiled by London companies desk)
* Cimatu replaces minister who ordered sweeping mine closures
TOKYO Japan's current account balance likely remained in the black for the 33rd straight month in March, underpinned by solid income from overseas investments and strong exports, a Reuters poll showed.