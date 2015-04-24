LONDON, April 24 Pearson Chairman Glen
Moreno will step down in the next 12 months after more than nine
years in the role, the British education and media group said on
Friday.
The company also said it had made a solid start to the year,
although as its trading is aligned with the school year, it is a
quiet period for the group.
Pearson, which owns the Financial Times newspaper, said
ahead of its AGM that it continued to expect to report adjusted
earnings per share of 75 to 80 pence for the full year,
unchanged from its forecast for 2015 when it published its last
full-year results in February.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)