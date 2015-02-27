LONDON Feb 27 British publisher Pearson
reported an as expected 5 percent rise in 2014
underlying adjusted operating profit and reiterated its pledge
to return to earnings growth in 2015 as two years of painful
restructuring come to an end.
Pearson, the 171-year-old world leader in education, which
has restructured under new leadership, reported 2014 adjusted
operating profit of 720 million pounds. Sales were flat on an
underlying basis at 4.9 billion pounds.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at 66.7 pence, slightly
better than a forecast of 66 pence given in January and the
group reiterated that it expected this to grow to between 75 and
80 pence in 2015, in what would be the first rise since 2011.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)