LONDON Feb 26 Pearson plc, the British
education company struggling to find a strategy to cope with
tough end-markets, reported operating profit of 723 million
pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015, 2 percent down on the year
before.
The company, which announced another major restructuring
last month, posted a similar drop in sales to 4.47 billion
pounds, in line with analysts expectations.
It said it expected to report adjusted operating profit to
fall again this year, to between 580 and 620 million pounds, but
added its restructuring should deliver profit at or above 800
million pounds in 2018.
($1 = 0.7154 pounds)
