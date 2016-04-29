LONDON, April 29 Pearson Plc, the
British education company struggling to cope with a downturn in
its biggest markets, reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter
underlying sales due to weak assessment revenues in the United
States and Britain.
Analysts had said the first quarter was a relatively quiet
period for Pearson which did not always reflect the likely
outcome of the full-year results.
The company, which announced another major restructuring
earlier this year, said it was however trading in line with the
full-year expectations set out in February. It also said it was
progressing well with its new turnaround plan.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Sarah Young)