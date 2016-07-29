* H1 sales decline 7 pct vs consensus forecast 5 pct
* Reiterates on track to meet FY guidance
* Shares fall 10 pct
(Adds CFO, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
July 29 The world's biggest education company
Pearson Plc, which has been hit by profit warnings in
recent years, reported a worse than expected drop in first-half
underlying sales on Friday, sending its shares tumbling 10
percent.
Political and economic problems have combined to derail the
group's plans to sell text books and mark exams in the United
States, and the group blamed a drop in revenue from exam marking
in the U.S. and Britain, its top two markets, for its
disappointing first-half performance.
Pearson announced a major restructuring in January and Chief
Financial Officer Coram Williams said on Friday the group's
North American higher education business would begin to benefit
as the U.S. economy heads towards full employment.
Analysts, however, were skeptical and Pearson's shares were
the biggest losers on Britain's FTSE 100.
The group said underlying sales fell 7 percent to 1.87
billion pounds ($2.5 bln) for the six months to June 30, worse
than a forecast for a 5 percent fall in an analyst consensus
provided by the company.
Pearson said it remained on track to meet its adjusted
earnings target of 50 to 55 pence per share for this year, and
added currency exchange rates would boost that range by 4 pence
if they remained at current levels.
The pound fell to a 31-year low against the dollar
after Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU, increasing the
value of the group's revenue earned in dollars.
Pearson, which sold the Financial Times and its stake in The
Economist last year to concentrate on education, announced in
January it would cut 4,000 jobs as part of its restructuring and
said on Friday that 3,450 employees had been notified of their
exit.
The group is counting on further strengthening of the U.S.
economy.
"The U.S. economy will be pretty close to full employment by
the end of the year, and that in turn brings a natural level of
enrolment growth back in to the (higher education) sector by
2017 and 2018," CFO Williams said on a media call.
That would help Pearson meet its 2018 adjusted operating
profit of 800 million pounds, he said.
Liberum analysts were skeptical of the company's forecasts,
pointing to worsening trends in U.S. community college
enrolment, and reiterated their "sell" rating on the stock.
"The risk of another profit warning for Pearson for FY16
appears relatively high," the brokerage said in a note.
Pearson's U.S. higher education courseware unit, which
provides curriculum materials and training, accounted for more
than a quarter of the company's 2015 revenue.
Shares in the company were down 9.5 percent at 878 pence by
1118 GMT, after falling to as low as 861 pence earlier, their
lowest in a month.
($1 = 0.7601 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Kate
Holton in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Susan Fenton)