* H1 sales decline 7 pct vs consensus forecast 5 pct

* Reiterates on track to meet FY guidance

* Shares fall 10 pct (Adds CFO, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Mamidipudi Soumithri

July 29 The world's biggest education company Pearson Plc, which has been hit by profit warnings in recent years, reported a worse than expected drop in first-half underlying sales on Friday, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.

Political and economic problems have combined to derail the group's plans to sell text books and mark exams in the United States, and the group blamed a drop in revenue from exam marking in the U.S. and Britain, its top two markets, for its disappointing first-half performance.

Pearson announced a major restructuring in January and Chief Financial Officer Coram Williams said on Friday the group's North American higher education business would begin to benefit as the U.S. economy heads towards full employment.

Analysts, however, were skeptical and Pearson's shares were the biggest losers on Britain's FTSE 100.

The group said underlying sales fell 7 percent to 1.87 billion pounds ($2.5 bln) for the six months to June 30, worse than a forecast for a 5 percent fall in an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Pearson said it remained on track to meet its adjusted earnings target of 50 to 55 pence per share for this year, and added currency exchange rates would boost that range by 4 pence if they remained at current levels.

The pound fell to a 31-year low against the dollar after Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU, increasing the value of the group's revenue earned in dollars.

Pearson, which sold the Financial Times and its stake in The Economist last year to concentrate on education, announced in January it would cut 4,000 jobs as part of its restructuring and said on Friday that 3,450 employees had been notified of their exit.

The group is counting on further strengthening of the U.S. economy.

"The U.S. economy will be pretty close to full employment by the end of the year, and that in turn brings a natural level of enrolment growth back in to the (higher education) sector by 2017 and 2018," CFO Williams said on a media call.

That would help Pearson meet its 2018 adjusted operating profit of 800 million pounds, he said.

Liberum analysts were skeptical of the company's forecasts, pointing to worsening trends in U.S. community college enrolment, and reiterated their "sell" rating on the stock.

"The risk of another profit warning for Pearson for FY16 appears relatively high," the brokerage said in a note.

Pearson's U.S. higher education courseware unit, which provides curriculum materials and training, accounted for more than a quarter of the company's 2015 revenue.

Shares in the company were down 9.5 percent at 878 pence by 1118 GMT, after falling to as low as 861 pence earlier, their lowest in a month.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds) (Additional reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Kate Holton in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Susan Fenton)