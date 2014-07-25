(Corrects month in third graph to February from April)
LONDON, July 25 Publishing group Pearson
posted a 41 percent slump in first-half profit,
reflecting increased restructuring charges, currency movements
and the impact on margins of the phasing of revenues into the
second half.
The company, which makes over 70 percent of its revenue from
educational publishing and also owns the Financial Times
newspaper, said on Friday its outlook for the year was
unchanged.
Pearson, which warned on earnings in February, made adjusted
operating profit, excluding the sold Mergermarket business, of
73 million pounds ($124 million) in the first half of 2014, down
from 124 million pounds last year.
Net restructuring charges were 43 million pounds, up from 29
million pounds in the same period last year.
Pearson posted adjusted earnings per share after
restructuring charges of 4.7 pence, down from 9.9 pence, but
raised its dividend 6 percent to 17 pence "reflecting our
confidence in our prospects".
Shares in the group, down 13 percent over the last year,
were trading up 3 percent at 1,134 pence at 0712 GMT.
Analyst Gareth Davies at Numis, who has a "hold" rating on
the stock, said the results were broadly as expected, with the
increased dividend a positive.
First half sales at constant exchange rates rose 2 percent
to 2 billion pounds, reflecting growth in digital, services and
emerging markets, offset by the impact of school curriculum
changes in the United States and Britain.
Pearson maintained its guidance for adjusted earnings per
share of 62-67 pence for the full year.
($1 = 0.5886 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle and David
Holmes)