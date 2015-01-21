* Expects 2014 EPS of 66p vs 64p consensus forecast
* Sees EPS growth return in 2015, guides to range of 75-80p
* Shares up three percent
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's Pearson said
it expected to return to earnings growth in 2015, after a solid
performance its North American higher education unit helped
bring an end to a turbulent two years of restructuring and
profit downgrades.
The education and media group said for 2015 it expected
adjusted earnings per share to come in between 75 and 80 pence,
up from the 66 pence it expects for last year, in what would be
the first rise since 2011.
The 66 pence figure for 2014 was at the top of a range
Pearson had previously given of 62 to 67 pence, and was higher
than a current consensus forecast of 64 pence per share.
Pearson's stock rose three percent to 1,273 pence at 0850
GMT, making the company the biggest gainer on Britain's bluechip
index.
"A solid update, both from the perspective of the full-year
2014 number and the early full-year 2015 guide," Jefferies
analysts said. "We would expect modest upgrades to follow."
Having expanded rapidly, the 171-year-old company, a world
leader in education, spent 2013 and 2014 restructuring to
increase its focus on the faster growth areas of digital
services and emerging markets to complement its core U.S.
education division.
The process, which coincided with a raft of management
changes, has taken its toll, with associated costs coming in
higher than expected and the firm's shares still to recover from
an earnings downgrade at the beginning of 2014.
Pearson, which also owns the Financial Times, said it had
faced tough market conditions throughout 2014, due to pressures
on budgets in North America and Britain, its two largest
markets, and weaker demand for textbooks in South Africa.
"Despite continuing challenging market conditions, overall
we had a good competitive performance in 2014," Chief Executive
John Fallon said in a trading statement.
"We enter 2015 a simpler, leaner, more cash generative
business, well set for long-term growth and success, helping
more people around the world make progress in their lives
through learning."
It benefited from strong performances in its online
services, its English language learning business in China and by
improving the profitability of the FT Group.
Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said while the 2015 guidance
looked good, he noted that the figures were boosted by foreign
exchange rates and a lower than expected tax rate.
