BRIEF-Bota Bio raises 8 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
* Says it signed a 5.4 billion won contract with LG Display Co., Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on March 28