LONDON, April 26 British publisher Pearson
said sales in the first quarter rose by 3 percent, in
line with expectations, as demand in emerging markets and for
education services offset tough trading conditions in developed
markets and publishing.
The Financial Times owner posted sales for the first three
months of the year, including its Penguin publishing arm that it
is merging with Random House, of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.85
billion).
The group expects operating profits and adjusted earnings
per share this year to be broadly level with 2012 before
restructuring costs.
Profits would be heavily weighted to the second half, it
said on Friday, as first-half operating profits would be hit by
restructuring charges, particularly in its International
Education division.