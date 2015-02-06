(Adds background, share price, analyst quote)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Feb 6 Insurer Standard Life has
entered the UK financial advice business by buying British firm
Pearson Jones from Skipton Building Society,
responding to pension reforms that will boost demand.
Britain's fourth-biggest insurer, with a market
capitalisation of just under 10 billion pounds, said on Friday
Pearson Jones had 1.1 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) in assets
under advice. It did not disclose the purchase price.
Shock pension reforms announced last year, and due to come
into effect in April, give retired people freedom over how to
spend their pension pots and remove any obligation to buy an
annuity, which gives an income for life.
Standard Life's entry into financial advice was in response
to "fundamental changes that are driving unprecedented demand
for advice from customers", it said in a statement.
Sales of annuities have already fallen at least 50 percent
since the announcement of the reforms, and insurers and fund
managers are looking at other ways to fill the gap.
"This was a very good move from Standard Life," said Barrie
Cornes, analyst at Panmure Gordon.
"There is a lot of demand for advice, and Standard Life may
have stolen a march on others by making this small acquisition."
Analysts expect similar moves from other insurers, as
government reforms drive the demand for more independent
financial advice.
A move away from expensive final salary company pension
schemes in Britain has also increased the number of employees
paying into defined contribution schemes, which produce a
retirement pension pot.
Standard Life said it was focusing on the "mass affluent",
typically considered as having up to 1 million pounds to invest
for retirement.
Steve Murray, who has developed Standard Life's UK advice
and distribution strategy, would lead the financial advice
business, it said.
Pearson Jones has 102 employees and focuses on the north of
England. Standard Life said it planned to develop a nationwide
advice business.
The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of
2015, Standard Life said.
Standard Life's shares rose 0.4 percent to 403 pence.
($1 = 0.6523 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Keith Weir)