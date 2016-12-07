Dec 7 Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc said on Wednesday that it had bought smartwatch maker Pebble's software and intellectual property.

The deal, which closed on Dec. 6, did not include Pebble's hardware products, Fitbit said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)