MUMBAI Dec 28 State-run PEC Ltd has tendered to import 6,000 metric tonnes of Argentine origin soyoil for immediate shipment or latest by Jan. 31 at Kandla port in western India.

The last date for submission of bids is Jan. 3, the trading firm said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)