MUMBAI, June 17 India's PEC Ltd issued a tender to import 12,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment between June 25 and July 31.

The RBD palmolein oil should be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Monday. Out of the total, 6,000 tonnes should be delivered at Chennai port and the rest at Tuticorin port. The last date to submit bids is June 24. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)