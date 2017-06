MUMBAI Dec 13 State-run PEC Ltd has tendered to import 11,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein from Indonesia or Malaysia latest by Dec. 20 at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 14, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

India is the world's biggest importer of palm oil. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)