MUMBAI May 29 Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued an international tender to export 90,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipments between June 20 to July 25, a statement on the company's website showed on Wednesday.

The company would make available quantity at Kandla port on the western coast, it said. The last data to bid is June 19. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)