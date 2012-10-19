NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's state-run PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $310 per tonne from Australian trading firm JK International for its 100,000 tonnes of wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

The company had offered the milling wheat from a port on the east coast with shipping between Oct. 25 and Nov. 25, as part of the government's strategy to cut huge stocks at its warehouses.

The latest bid is higher than the $307.5 per tonne highest bid received in a similar export tender floated by the company last month.

PEC has deferred the closing date for a similar tender offering 125,000 tonnes on the west coast to Oct. 30 from Oct. 19. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)