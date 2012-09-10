Sept 10 Peco Energy Co on Monday sold $350 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, and US Bancorp were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PECO ENERGY CO AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.912 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS