Oct 9 Peel, the maker of an app that acts as a
"smart remote" for TVs, said it secured an additional $50
million in funding from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
The Peel Smart Remote app, launched in 2012, turns Android
and iOS smartphones and tablets into remote controls that work
on TVs, PCs, air-conditioners and other smart appliances.
The California-based startup says it has more than 90
million users in 200 countries.
Alibaba, whose recent initial public offering in the United
States was the biggest in history, invested an initial $5
million in Peel in 2013.
Peel charges TV networks to promote their shows on the app,
which displays TV show listings and times.
Peel Chief Executive Thiru Arunachalam told technology blog
Re/code that the company would generate about $8 million in
revenue this year and forecast revenue of $20 million for 2015.
(on.recode.net/10Ur6gJ)
He added that the company was facing no pressure from
Alibaba to integrate any e-commerce elements into its app.
Peel has raised nearly $95 million in venture capital to
date from investors including Redpoint Ventures, Lightspeed
Venture Partners, Harrison Metal and Translink Capital.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Simon Jennings)