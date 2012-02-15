LONDON Feb 15 Peel Hunt, one of Britain's smaller stockbrokers, has hired five new bankers, including three who left MF Global after it collapsed, and an analyst from Hoare Govett, the historic broker sold off by Royal Bank of Scotland.

Peel Hunt said on Wednesday it had hired MF Global's international equities team, comprising Jose Martinez, Mike Hall and Jaime Eddery.

It also hired James Gardiner as an equity research analyst from Hoare Govett, which RBS sold to U.S. rival Jefferies this month, and poached Ian Williams from Altium Securities as an economics and strategy analyst.

Many of the City of London's smaller, independent firms have sought to capitalise on problems at larger, bulge-bracket banks by poaching their staff, with top banks under pressure from Europe's debt crisis and political pressure to curb pay.

A survey by recruitment company Astbury Marsden this month said job vacancies in London's finance sector had grown threefold in January. Last month UK broker Oriel Securities hired three bankers from former rival Evolution.