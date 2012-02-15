LONDON Feb 15 Peel Hunt, one of Britain's
smaller stockbrokers, has hired five new bankers, including
three who left MF Global after it collapsed, and an
analyst from Hoare Govett, the historic broker sold off by Royal
Bank of Scotland.
Peel Hunt said on Wednesday it had hired MF Global's
international equities team, comprising Jose Martinez, Mike Hall
and Jaime Eddery.
It also hired James Gardiner as an equity research analyst
from Hoare Govett, which RBS sold to U.S. rival Jefferies
this month, and poached Ian Williams from Altium
Securities as an economics and strategy analyst.
Many of the City of London's smaller, independent firms have
sought to capitalise on problems at larger, bulge-bracket banks
by poaching their staff, with top banks under pressure from
Europe's debt crisis and political pressure to curb pay.
A survey by recruitment company Astbury Marsden this month
said job vacancies in London's finance sector had grown
threefold in January. Last month UK broker Oriel Securities
hired three bankers from former rival Evolution.